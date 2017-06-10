L’école Al Jabr a un nouveau propriétaire
Nouvelle acquisition pour le groupe Holged (Holding Générale de l’Éducation), acteur en matière d’éducation. Le détenteur des marques les Écoles Yassamine et les Écoles Jouri, renforce son offre avec l’acquisition d’un des établissements phares de Casablanca : la célèbre école « Al Jabr », Collège et Lycée, homologuée par l’Agence pour l’Enseignement Français à l’Étranger (AEFE) depuis 1989.
Avec cette nouvelle acquisition, Holged propose désormais des approches pédagogiques diversifiées et élargies, permettant aux élèves de bénéficier d’un système parfaitement bilingue Français/Arabe avec anglais renforcé dès la maternelle, au Bac Français homologué par l’AEFE, en passant par le Bac International Option langue anglaise ou Française.
De son côté, en intégrant la holding Holged, l’école Al Jabr franchit un nouveau cap lui permettant de bénéficier d’autres expériences éducatives, tout en consolidant ses acquis, et en maintenant les standards de qualité qui ont fait sa réputation durant des décennies.
Holged précise qu’Al Jabr, réputée pour l’excellence de son modèle, ouvre ainsi de nouvelles perspectives pour les élèves des Écoles Yassamine. Ils pourront accéder au système français homologué par l’AEFE à travers ce fleuron de l’éducation. Des programmes de préparation seront, à cet effet, lancés dès la rentrée 2017-2018.
Le groupe ajoute que le développement de Holged prévoit de nouvelles acquisitions d’établissements, y compris à l’international. L’objectif est d’enrichir le modèle pédagogique, dont l’excellence académique, l’épanouissement des élèves et la fidélisation des enseignants sont les piliers.
