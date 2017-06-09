L’UIC renforce son offre académique
La reconnaissance de l’État à peine obtenue, l’Université Internationale de Casablanca (UIC) aiguise ses armes pour la prochaine rentrée. Elle vient de renforcer son pôle Executive avec la création de 5 nouvelles filières, effectives à partir de novembre 2017, et qui se répartiront comme suit : 2 nouveaux Executive MBA : Banque & Services Financiers ; Management de la Technologie et de l’Innovation, et 3 nouveaux Executive Mastères : Audit Interne, Gouvernance et Risque Management ; DATA Sciences ; Psychologie du Travail et Coaching Professionnel.
L’Université vient également de franchir une nouvelle étape dans sa stratégie institutionnelle et pédagogique, visant à collaborer de manière étroite avec le monde professionnel. Elle a ainsi signé des conventions avec l’APEBI (Fédération Marocaine des Technologies de l’Information, des Télécommunication et l’Offshoring), l’AUSIM (Association des Utilisateurs des Systèmes d’Information au Maroc) et l’IIA Maroc (Association des Auditeurs Internes) afin d’associer ces partenaires aux nouvelles formations proposées, qui seront en phase avec les attentes et besoins de l’industrie. « Les masters et MBA sont développés après concertation avec le monde professionnel. Ces conventions formalisent notre relation avec nos partenaires, notamment dans le domaine des nouvelles technologies, ce qui justifie le MBA en Technologie et Innovation, en collaboration avec l’AUSIM, qui est un opérateur principal dans ce domaine. Ce MBA, d’une durée de 14 mois, s’adresse aux ingénieurs et managers qui opèrent dans le secteur de la technologie en vue de développer une génération d’entrepreneurs et créer ainsi des startups. Aussi, pour les préparer aux défis de la transformation digitale. L’autre master d’Audit Interne sera sanctionné par un diplôme de l’UIC et une attestation de l’IAA Maroc. Il sera étalé sur 1 an », détaille Said Benamar, directeur de la formation exécutive de l’UIC.
L’IIA Maroc sera partenaire de l’Executive Mastère en Audit Interne, Gouvernance et Risk Management, tandis que l’APEBI et l’AUSIM seront associées à l’Executive MBA en Management de la Technologie et de l’Innovation. « Parmi nos missions figure le rapprochement du monde de l’enseignement, parce que nous représentons la demande en matière de profils des écoles d’ingénieurs. Nous nous rapprochons de l’offre pour forger les plans de formation pour qu’elle réponde à nos besoins. Nous exerçons un droit de regard sur le MBA en proposant des formations dont le marché a besoin en coachant des programmes d’étude et de recherche, en accueillant des étudiants en stage,… Des membres de l’Association peuvent aussi intervenir en tant que professeurs ou coachs », précise Mohamed Saad, président de l’AUSIM.
Pour rappel, l’UIC a ouvert ses portes en septembre 2010. Elle fait partie de Laureate International Universities, le premier réseau mondial d’universités privées regroupant une communauté de plus d’un million d’étudiants. L’UIC propose plusieurs diplômes reconnus dans les domaines de l’ingénierie, des sciences de la santé, de la gestion, du droit et du management hôtelier et touristique.
