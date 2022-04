Aya Gold & Silver obtient une concentration record d’argent à la mine de Zgounder

📢Zgounder – the project that keeps delivering! Today, we reported our best-ever #silver intercept – a whopping 4,101 g/t Ag over 14.4m in a new near-surface zone

More here 👇 https://t.co/eD5i0P0JzN#investing #Stockmarket $AYA.TO $AYASF #morocco #ayagoldsilver pic.twitter.com/GDkpdL0kja